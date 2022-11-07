The Plane Crash That Nearly Ended Ric Flair's Career In The 70s

All six men suffered significant injuries from the plane crash, with the pilot — Joseph Michael Farkas — passing away two months later. Ric Flair suffered three compression fractures in his back, which substantially changed his career.

Due to his age then — Flair was 26 at the time of the crash — his doctors noticed that he began to heal quicker than expected. He also began to change his body; as a result, he became much leaner in weight and chose to focus on his appearance more than he had prior. During this period, he used his time to iron out his "Nature Boy" persona fully. Additionally, Flair now struggled with taking back bumps due to the injuries sustained in the crash, which led to him bumping on his side from that point on through the end of his career.

The other four wrestlers on the flight also dealt with a number of health issues stemming from the crash. Tim Woods, better known as Mr. Wrestling, suffered broken ribs and had a concussion. David Crockett, the brother of promoter Jim Crockett Jr., suffered a few less-severe injuries — a dislocated shoulder and a few broken teeth. Unfortunately, Bob Bruggers, a former professional football player-turned-wrestler, broke his back and opted to retire from wrestling. Johnny Valentine, who was the NWA United States Champion at the time of the crash, was paralyzed and would never wrestle again.