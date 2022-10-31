Former ROH Booker Delirious And Another Backstage Figure Reportedly Join MLW

Major League Wrestling (MLW) have reportedly added a wealth of experience and knowledge to their team behind the curtain. According to PWInsider, legendary promoter Gary Juster, who has worked with the late Verne Gagne, Ring of Honor, and World Championship Wrestling, has joined Court Bauer's promotion. It's said that Juster will be working in something of an "elder statesmen role," advising and providing support to "all facets" of MLW's business, promotional and otherwise. Prior to linking up with MLW, Juster was the Director of Operations for ROH before AEW CEO Tony Khan purchased the company earlier this year. Although Juster has reportedly signed with the promotion, he was not in Philadelphia for their latest round of television tapings, but will be in attendance for future events.

Additionally, Hunter Johnston — better known to pro wrestling fans as Delirious — has also joined MLW as a producer. Delirious made his in-ring debut for the promotion at the Fightland 2022 tapings this past weekend. The 41-year-old was head booker of ROH for many years. Delirious was also the Executive Producer of ROH Television from 2009 until 2022.

MLW was founded in 2002 by former WWE writer Bauer. The promotion produces television content monthly in venues across North America. Their most recent yet-to-air tapings, Fightland 2022, took place on October 30 at the former ECW Arena (2300 Arena) in Philadelphia, PA. The tapings saw Alexander Hammerstone defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against EJ Nduka and Taya Valkyrie defend the MLW World Women's Featherweight Championship against Trish Adora.