Alexander Hammerstone On Possible Leap To WWE Or AEW

Many professional wrestlers' goals are to wind up in a major organization, with the options being very limited, especially if you want to appear on weekly TV. AEW has one show on TBS and one show on TNT every week, while WWE has two shows on USA and one on FOX, all of which are major networks. In an interview on "The Wrassingh Show," current Major League Wrestling World Champion Alexander Hammerstone discussed a possible change of scenery by moving from MLW to AEW or WWE in the near future.

"As for the foreseeable future, I'm under contract with Major League Wrestling," Hammerstone said. "My immediate plans are what's ahead of me. So right now, I'm focused on, you know, being the best MLW World Champion that I can possibly be because that's where I'm at. I have a lot of goals left there, but on the other side of that, the possibilities are endless. I haven't written anything off the table. I don't have my eyes specifically set on any one goal."

Hammerstone has been with MLW since 2019 and has found an immense amount of success in his short time with the promotion. Hammerstone held the MLW National Openweight Championship for 854 days, successfully defending it against talents such as Laredo Kid, Savio Vega, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Following the match last October where he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu, Hammerstone vacated the National Openweight Title. Hammerstone remains the MLW Champion to this day, defending it against the likes of Bandido, Davey Richards, and Octagon Jr.

