Al Snow Recalls Time Owen Hart 'Tortured The Limo Driver All The Way To Madison Square Garden'

The late, great Owen Hart has long had a reputation for being an impish prankster during his time on the road and backstage at WWE. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE performer Al Snow shared a memorable story about Hart pranking a limousine driver taking Hart and Jeff Jarrett to Madison Square Garden from a show in New Jersey.

"They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff and grinned, and stuck his arm out the window," Snow said. "And as the guy, the driver, started to pull off, Owen started thumping the side of the car with his hand. And as the car sped up, he started thumping it faster. The limo driver pulled over, jumped out, and started checking the tires back by Owen and Jeff Jarrett, who was sitting in the back seat. And Owen just sat there and didn't say anything."

Jarrett revealed that Hart let the limo driver get back in and start driving again, and then continued thumping his arm on the outside of the vehicle, causing the driver to think the limo had a flat tire.