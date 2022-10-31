Al Snow Recalls Time Owen Hart 'Tortured The Limo Driver All The Way To Madison Square Garden'
The late, great Owen Hart has long had a reputation for being an impish prankster during his time on the road and backstage at WWE. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE performer Al Snow shared a memorable story about Hart pranking a limousine driver taking Hart and Jeff Jarrett to Madison Square Garden from a show in New Jersey.
"They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff and grinned, and stuck his arm out the window," Snow said. "And as the guy, the driver, started to pull off, Owen started thumping the side of the car with his hand. And as the car sped up, he started thumping it faster. The limo driver pulled over, jumped out, and started checking the tires back by Owen and Jeff Jarrett, who was sitting in the back seat. And Owen just sat there and didn't say anything."
Jarrett revealed that Hart let the limo driver get back in and start driving again, and then continued thumping his arm on the outside of the vehicle, causing the driver to think the limo had a flat tire.
Prankster with a Heart of Gold
"He must have had that guy get out of the car probably eight to ten times," Snow continued. "And had Jeff Jarrett just in tears, laughing. The [driver] was apologizing, he kept explaining that he thought there was something wrong with the tire. Owen just acted dumb, and was like 'Oh, I can hear it back here. Every time you take off, we can start to hear it.' Then it got to where he would not do it, it would go for a while, and then he would roll his window down again and stick his hand out and start doing it again and get the guy to pull over."
In addition to sharing another in a long lineage of stories about Owen Hart pranks, Snow also took the time to talk about the fact that Hart was a genuinely good person, despite his propensity for elaborate gags.
"There are a lot of great people in professional wrestling, but I think Owen was one of a kind," Snow shared.