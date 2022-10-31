10 Moments That Solidified Randy Orton As A WWE Star

For over two decades, Randal Keith Orton has absolutely dominated the world of professional wrestling. Many wrestlers and fans alike argue that the third generation superstar is indeed one of the absolute best to have ever laced up a pair of boots. The man — who has been known by many monikers, including The Legend Killer, The Viper, and The Apex Predator — is a WWE Grand Slam Champion and has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business. Orton has also been part of some of the most recognizable factions and tag teams in the history of the WWE including Evolution, Rated-RKO, Legacy, and most recently RK-Bro.

The surefire future hall of famer is also known for his immense popularity working as both a face and heel. His finishing move, the RKO, is widely regarded among fans as one of the best finishers of all time. With no shortage of accolades to choose from, here are ten moments that solidified Randy Orton as a WWE star thus far.