Bayley Comments On Possible Match Against Trish Stratus

Bayley is eyeing a pro wrestling legend for a potential marquee match-up in WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, the multi-time Women's Champion said there's one veteran she'd love to take on inside the ring. "I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday," Bayley said. "But it's just a matter of if she's ever going to be ready."

Stratus, 46, last appeared inside the squared circle in 2019, when she took on Charlotte at WWE's SummerSlam premium live event, losing to Flair. Stratus has only made 12 appearances in the WWE since retiring as the WWE Women's Champion in 2006. Stratus' seven-year in-ring career with the WWE was record-setting at the time, with seven world championship reigns cementing her legacy as one of the greatest performers in WWE history.

In recent months, Bayley and Stratus' paths have appeared closer and closer to crossing. Stratus and Bayley got into a physical altercation at a house show in August. Soon after, the two women traded verbal jabs on "WWE Raw" with Stratus telling Bayley she could "go real quick from 'I am retired' to 'I was retired' if you don't stop running your mouth." But since that exchange, there's yet to be any follow-up between Stratus and Bayley on WWE television. "She just never came back," Bayley told Sportskeeda. "She only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on. If you want to be around, if you want to be on our show, you've got to show up more than once. Show up in California where I'm from, you know?"