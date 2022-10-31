Wrestling Inc. Is Now On Flipboard

Wrestling Inc. is proud to announce that we've joined Flipboard, your "social magazine" stop for all your daily news needs, covering all manner of subjects tailored to your interests.

Started in 2010, Flipboard gathers information from all types of major publications and social networks to lay them out for you in a magazine format. Users are able to curate their own content via the app in order to see and read the news they're specifically looking for. Flipboard is available on iOS and Android and presents a fresh way to receive your daily fix of information, where you can preview any bit of news before taking a deeper dive.

To subscribe to the Wrestling Inc feed, all you have to do is search "WrestlingInc" under the social category and select it under the RSS feed. From there, the Wrestling Inc feed will be underneath your categories section and you can flip through the articles you're interested in.

Don't have the time to read at the moment or want to save it for a rainy day? Just select the "+" sign and you can add it to your own magazine to read at a later time. Perhaps you're feeling "Ucey" and strictly wanting to collect any Sami Zayn articles that flip your way? Hit that "+" sign and you'll have the option to create and title your own "magazine." From there, you just add any "Sami Uso" articles that you deem fit!

You can download the Flipboard app in the Apple Store or in Google Play.