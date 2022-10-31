Carmella Opens Up About Ectopic Pregnancy And Miscarriage

Sad news from former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella (Leah Van Dale), who took to Instagram to share an open and vulnerable post about a recent ectopic pregnancy as well as a previously undisclosed miscarriage.

"I've gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy," Carmella wrote, noting that she wanted to share her story in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. "Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy," Carmella continued. "I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September." Carmella says she spent 12 hours in the emergency room this past Saturday, after experiencing pain in her side.

"After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy." Carmella said that the moment can feel "isolating," but she felt sharing her story to keep women from blaming themselves for the tragic occurrence, crediting popular stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger for inspiring her by sharing her own story of pregnancy loss in a recent standup special.

"I'm part of this statistic and it's happening to me," Carmella professed. "Again, I'm not looking for sympathy, I know I'll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."

Carmella has been married to WWE commentator Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) since April of this year.

Wrestling Inc. sends both Carmella and Graves condolences in their time of grief and healing.