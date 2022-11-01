All GCW Shows And Archives Now Available For $4.99/Month

Game Changer Wrestling and FITE are taking their broadcast relationship one step further.

The two companies announced that all GCW PPVs will be exclusively streaming on FITE+, the fledgling streaming service from Triller-owned combat sports platform. Subscribers will also have access to 240 past GCW events. The subscription costs $4.99 a month and is currently offering a 7-day trial.

""Over the last 6 years, we've been blessed to meet so many loyal and hardcore fans all over the USA and around the world," GCW's Brett Lauderdale said. ""Now, as our schedule becomes busier and our catalog continues to grow, we want to make it easier for all our fans to follow us on this journey." Lauderdale hopes the deal will both strengthen its relationship with its current fans, while also bringing in a "new generation" of GCW fans.

"Brett Lauderdale's tenacity and understanding of the soul of wrestling," according to Michael Weber, COO of FITE, "and talent like Joey Janela and Nick Gage, and the fans themselves, that respond and demand more, have created this success. We're always looking to bring more value to our subscription package — so we're confident our customers are going to love this deal."

GCW recently settled a lawsuit with previous streaming partner IWTV, leading to the creating of the GCW Settlement Series, a series of shows that came out of the compromise struck by the two parties. The lawsuit arose from GCW and FITE's burgeoning partnership, which led to the end of the partnership between GCW and IWTV.