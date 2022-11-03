Dana Brooke Names Dream Team For War Games Match

WWE recently announced the integration of WarGames in their upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Accordingly, a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match will take place at the event in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th.

In anticipation of WarGames' debut on the main roster, current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently revealed her dream teammates for own potential team. "Beth Phoenix, Bianca Belair, and Stephanie McMahon," Brooke told Steve Fall of NBS Sports Boston, comprising her team of active and alumni talent.

"[Stephanie], she's a boss babe," Brooke said of McMahon. "She means business." Before she was named Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, McMahon competed in the squared circle on and off for nearly two decades, notably winning the WWE Women's Championship in 2000. "She'll do whatever it takes, dirty, fair whatever it takes," Brooke continued.

Also on Brooke's fantasy team is WWE Hall of Famer, "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix. "Beth has the strength of a monster. She's super strong. She has the experience. She's been up against the best of the best," Brooke said.

Lastly, current "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair lands a spot on Brooke's WarGames crew for "know[ing] what it takes" to win. "She's worked with the women currently, so she definitely, definitely has that ability to pull for a victory."

Of the three potential partners, Brooke has only previously teamed with "The EST" Bianca Belair. In November 2021, Brooke and Belair won a ten-woman tag team on "RAW." Additionally, Belair is the only competitor with previous experience in the WarGames stipulation, competing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames III.