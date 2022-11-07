Karrion Kross Addresses Whether He Would Wrestle Logan Paul

There's one new WWE star Karrion Kross wants to get his hands on, if the ante is right.

In a new interview with The Sun, the two-time NXT Champion opened up about his upcoming match at Crown Jewel against Drew McIntyre as well as a potential matchup with whoever walks out of the main event as WWE Champion: Roman Reigns or Logan Paul.

"I would be happy to face Mr Paul," Kross said. "I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero."

But just like many WWE fans, Kross said he believes Reigns will easily retain his title at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event. "I do believe that Roman is going to crush [Paul] and I think that if he believes that he is only competing against Roman and not the entire Bloodline at this point he's completely out of his mind," Kross said. "No one else has been able to figure that out against Roman. And I'm pretty sure Roman is well aware of that."

Paul made his in-ring debut with WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 and later signed a multi-year deal with the company in June. Paul then defeated The Miz at SummerSlam and then soon challenged Reigns for the company's top prize.

While many fans have strong opinions about the Youtuber quickly receiving a title shot after just two matches, Kross said he's not thinking about Paul's skyrocket rise to the top.

"In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that's a perspective by many people [but] I personally don't have an opinion on it," Kross told The Sun. "I can't hate this guy's hustle and I can't hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done."