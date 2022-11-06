Brutus Beefcake Got Prank Call About Major WWE Honor

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake reflected on the time he received a prank call regarding a major career achievement. Beefcake had a legendary career that earned him WWE Hall of Fame honors back in 2019. There was a time earlier, however, when Beefcake thought he was going to be inducted, but it ended up being a hoax. He recalled that low moment during an appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling."

"Well, I was beginning to think it was never gonna happen," Beefcake admitted. "About 10 years ago, somebody called from the WWE building, because it was on my phone, the caller ID, and left a message or something about me being in the Hall of Fame. That was like 10 years ago. Everybody got all excited, everybody was going crazy, and it turned out it was a prank call."

Beefcake was quite pleased with how everything ended up working out several years later when he was actually a part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

"Yeah, so, after that I was like, 'Man, okay, I don't know who I must've made mad or pissed off or whatever,' Beefcake said. "Being patient pays off. When they called, they had Sports Illustrated, they wanted to have a big release, the announcement made. They had the Hulkster come out and nobody else had a presenter. They had me getting a presenter, having the Hulkster do the presenting. My career has been so tremendously blessed."

Beefcake went on to say that while he suffered a parasailing accident in 1990 that could've derailed his life, it ended up changing his perspective on the world around him. That's why he feels "blessed."

