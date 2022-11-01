World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast

With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that "SmackDown" will not be preempted once again, like it was for Game 1 of the World Series last Friday.

It was previously expected that "SmackDown" would be moved to FS1 to accommodate Game 6 of the World Series, especially with the series – tied at one win apiece – expected to go the distance. Due to Monday's rainout, MLB has announced that Game 3 will now be held Tuesday night, pushing back Games 4 and 5 to Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

This Friday's "WWE SmackDown" was taped in St. Louis after last week's live episode went off the air. You can click here for complete spoilers from the show, which was taped due to the WWE roster traveling to Saudi Arabia this week for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE has announced a loaded card for Friday's show with GUNTHER defending his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ Match, and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya. Braun Strowman will also be in action in a handicap match against opponents of MVP's choosing, ahead of his showdown with Omos at Crown Jewel.