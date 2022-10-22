WWE Announces When Rey Mysterio Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title

The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mysterio was traded to the "SmackDown" roster last week in exchange for "Raw" gaining Baron Corbin. Mysterio left "Raw" due to the ongoing storyline conflict with his son, Dominick Mysterio, and the rest of The Judgment Day. Mysterio initially told Triple H he was quitting during a backstage segment on the October 14 "SmackDown," before news of the trade was revealed later in the night.

The same night as the trade, Mysterio fought in a Fatal Four Way match to decide the number one contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. The match between Mysterio, Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet would see interference from The Bloodline on behalf of Sikoa and from the Brawling Brutes on behalf of Sheamus. Ultimately, Mysterio pinned Ricochet to earn the spot as the new number-one contender.

Mysterio himself is a two-time Intercontinental Champion. He held the title twice in 2009. However, the match itself is a first for Mysterio and GUNTHER. The two men have never had a match together inside or outside of WWE.