'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Comments On Never Holding A World Title

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was an audience favorite for years, but his fans always remind him of the one accomplishment that he never achieved in his wrestling career.

"Of the 40 years in the ring," said Duggan during an appearance on the "DDP Snakepit" podcast, "the thing I remember the most was everybody says, 'You were never world champion. You were never tag team champion. You were never Intercontinental champion.'"

But the 2x4-swinging Duggan stated that the absence of championship belts was part of his game plan.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, that was Hacksaw's deal,'" he continued. "I don't care if I win the match, as long as I win a fight."

Duggan did win the first Royal Rumble, which he considers to be "the biggest feather in my cap." But for a career peak, he pointed to the time that he brought his father from their upstate New York hometown to Madison Square Garden to watch him wrestle, with the venue covered in huge signs announcing the upcoming bout between Duggan and Andre the Giant. It was the summer of 1988, and Duggan and Andre were the main event.

"My dad would bring us down to Madison Square Garden to the circus [when I was] a kid," Duggan said. "It was a double whammy, to be the main event at the Garden and to be in there with Andre. No matter what profession you're in, you sell out the Garden, you sell out the Garden. Andre sold out the Garden, and I was there with him."