Every Beat The Clock Challenge In WWE History

The Beat The Clock Challenge is a match type that WWE has used only a few times in over a decade in a half. The Beat The Clock Challenge first debuted on WWE television in 2005. The stipulation mixes the formula of a competition game show and a wrestling match. So far, it has always been completed in one night and on weekly television. This makes the weekly show it is on feel more important.

Contenders of the Beat The Clock Challenge attempt to win their matches faster than the opponents that wrestled before them. Over the years, the challenge style match has been used to determine a few different things, from number one contenders to being able to pick the stipulation of a certain match. There have been 12 interactions of the challenge. These are the 12 Beat The Clock Challenges that ran throughout a WWE weekly show. (One small caveat: It's worth noting that, in recent years, it is sometimes single match where two competitors would attempt to best each others' time. We're only talking about the full-on tournament challenges spread across an entire show, not the smaller ones where it's simply a match stipulation — hence "challenge" rather than "match.")