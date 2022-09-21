Ranking Every CM Punk Title Match From Worst To Best

For a guy who spent so much time fighting to break glass ceilings, and as someone who then took a seven-year break from wrestling, CM Punk has racked up a lot of hardware in his career. From ROH, to every WWE brand of its day, to AEW, in a career spanning three decades, Punk has had plenty of amazing title wins. Today we're going to rank, from worst to best, the title victories that helped build the case that Punk might truly be the "Best in the World."

First, a couple of quick caveats. A line has to be drawn somewhere, so we're limiting this list to titles Punk won in ROH, WWE, or AEW. Punk added even more belts everywhere from indies like IWA Mid-South, to WWE's past developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling. We're also not counting the weird title "unification" match Punk had with John Cena at SummerSlam 2011, which WWE considers not a separate title win for Punk, but simply a continuation of his previous one. Trust us, even with these exclusions, we have plenty to work with.