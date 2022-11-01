GCW Owner Comments On Possibility Of WWE Participating In The Collective

With Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announcing today that its regular live shows will now air exclusively on FITE+, owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the possibility of WWE participating in GCW's The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. Lauderdale, who is known to have an "in" with the company through WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, spoke exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the likelihood of such a deal happening.

"I do think it's possible, and I think anything's possible," Lauderdale said. "Something like that was discussed a few years ago. They've been involved, or they've been interested in, certain things we've done in the past and discussed involvement, both limited and otherwise, as part of Mania weekend activities."

The Collective, which typically takes place over three days during WrestleMania weekend, features a number of events such as Effy's Big Gay Brunch, For The Culture, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and Joey Janela's Spring Break. Several independent promotions take part in the events. This year's Collective, for example, saw independent promotions such as Black Label Pro Wrestling and Thunder Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling get involved.

"I think again, as we've started to cement our kind of position during Mania week and people know what The Collective is, and it's become sort of a destination underneath WrestleMania," Lauderdale said. "Again, I think anything's possible. And especially under this new regime. Who knows, literally anything can happen. That's one thing I've learned in wrestling, is anything can happen."

