The Fastest Tag Team Match In WWE History Featured A Chris Jericho And Jerry Lawler Duo

When the concept of record-breaking tag teams comes to mind, the duo of Jerry "The King" Lawler and Chris Jericho might not be the first team that most fans think of. However, the two hold one very important distinction together –- they're the winners of the shortest match in WWE history.

Over the years, there have been quite a few exceptionally quick matches in WWE, with some more memorable than others. Older fans will likely remember Hulk Hogan defeating Yokozuna in just 22 seconds at WrestleMania IX or even King Kong Bundy demolishing SD Jones at the first WrestleMania in merely nine seconds. More recent was the bout that saw Sheamus pin Daniel Bryan in less than 20 seconds at WrestleMania XXVIII and win the World Heavyweight Championship in the process. However, neither of those matches was over as quickly as the September 4, 2000 bout featuring Lawler and Jericho.