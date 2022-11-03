The Fastest Tag Team Match In WWE History Featured A Chris Jericho And Jerry Lawler Duo
When the concept of record-breaking tag teams comes to mind, the duo of Jerry "The King" Lawler and Chris Jericho might not be the first team that most fans think of. However, the two hold one very important distinction together –- they're the winners of the shortest match in WWE history.
Over the years, there have been quite a few exceptionally quick matches in WWE, with some more memorable than others. Older fans will likely remember Hulk Hogan defeating Yokozuna in just 22 seconds at WrestleMania IX or even King Kong Bundy demolishing SD Jones at the first WrestleMania in merely nine seconds. More recent was the bout that saw Sheamus pin Daniel Bryan in less than 20 seconds at WrestleMania XXVIII and win the World Heavyweight Championship in the process. However, neither of those matches was over as quickly as the September 4, 2000 bout featuring Lawler and Jericho.
Jericho and Lawler vs. Tazz and Naked Mideon
The "WWE Raw" match saw Lawler and Jericho teaming up to take on Tazz and a mystery partner, who would turn out to be Naked Mideon. For those who don't know, Naked Mideon was the wrestler Mideon, dressed in nothing but a pair of shorts disguised as a fanny pack. Just before the match starts, Tazz is too busy fretting about his partner to realize that the bell has rung to start the bout, and just like that, Lawler immediately rolls him up for the victory.
The match was over in three whole seconds, almost before the bell even stopped ringing. From then on, it would go down in history as the shortest match WWE has ever seen. The match against Tazz and Naked Mideon would be the one and only time that Jericho and Lawler would team up, but the quick victory would ensure that the duo is etched into the history books together forever.