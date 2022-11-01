Andre Chase Reacts To WWE Releasing Bodhi Hayward

Andre Chase is showing gratitude to a longtime WWE teammate who was released from the company today, according to reports. Chase, 33, took to Twitter to say goodbye to his former tag team partner and "NXT" roster member Bodhi Hayward, whose firing was reported Tuesday morning along with a handful of other "NXT" wrestlers. PWInsider reported that Bodhi, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng were all fired by the WWE.

Chase responded to the news on Twitter and thanked Bodhi, his former tag team partner under the Chase U banner. "I just want to publicly thank [Bodhi Hayward] for his dedication to [Chase U]," Chase tweeted. "I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going!" Hayward, a former college linebacker with the University of South Dakota, began teaming up with Chase after signing with the WWE's developmental brand in 2021.

In early 2022, Hayward first appeared on screen as one of Chase's "students." The duo's last match together in the WWE was at an "NXT" house show in mid-October and they last appeared on television together in mid-September. Last week, "NXT" aired a backstage segment about Hayward's recent "disappearance" from Chase U. Chase U barely scratched the surface of success in WWE. The tag team eventually earned one title shot at an "NXT" house show in August, but they came up short. Hayward's singles career during his time in the WWE was even less successful, earning just one televised victory in his debut on "205 Live" back in January. Tuesday's wave of NXT releases is the first to take place since Triple H took over as the WWE's Chief Content Officer, following Vince McMahon's retirement in July.