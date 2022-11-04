The Story Behind Hulk Hogan's Failed TV Show, Thunder In Paradise

The 1990s was undeniably an era full of cheesy television — some were and remain beloved, like "Saved by the Bell," while others were reviled both then and now. "Cop Rock," anyone? One 90s series that has been largely forgotten, however, is "Thunder in Paradise." The Hulk Hogan-led drama is a strange blend of "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider," likely serving as an attempt to capitalize on the success of those two shows.

The syndicated series saw Hogan's Randolph J. "Hurricane" Spencer partner up with Martin "Bru" Brubaker, played by Chris Lemmon, to take down criminals on Florida's Gulf Coast using their shape-shifting boat — the Thunder. The concept is just as wacky in execution as it sounds on paper, and the show would only last a single season before getting canceled. "Thunder in Paradise" began with a two-part pilot that was released direct-to-video in 1993, followed by the rest of the first season, which began airing in March of 1994.