Bodhi Hayward 'Down Bad' After WWE Release

As noted earlier, WWE released "NXT's" Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) along with Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng.

Booker reacted to his release in a video he shared with his followers on Twitter.

"What up, Brodies. It's your boy, Bohdi Haywa— Brady Booker here to tell you I was just released from the WWE," Hayward said. "I'm hurt, I'm embarrassed, and Brodies I'm just down bad. For the past 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling have been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life, and I've always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I'm Brady Booker, and I'm here to stay."

Hayward signed with WWE back in August 2021 and was best known as a member of Chase U on "NXT."

He had his first "NXT" match on January 25, where he and Andre Chase were defeated in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by the Grizzler Young Veterans (now known as Schism's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler).

Hayward's last match before his release was on September 24 at an "NXT" live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, where he and Chase were defeated by Sanga and Veer Mahaan. Hayward's last televised match was on the September 14 episode of 'NXT," where he and Chase defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Before signing with WWE, Booker made his mark in college football as a linebacker at the University of South Dakota.