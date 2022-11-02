The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a Six-Man Match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.

As per fans on social media, Imperium received a favorable reaction, especially with Kaiser returning to his home country of Germany. It was also noted that Imperium worked as the babyfaces during the match against Bloodline.

On Monday night, Imperium defeated Brawling Brutes at another live event in Stuttgart, Germany. At the same show, Sami Zayn & The Usos of The Bloodline wrestled Braun Strowman & The New Day in the main event.

A portion of the "SmackDown" roster has been in Europe since the start of the week, with WWE's Blue Brand holding shows in Scotland, Germany and Switzerland ahead of Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The tour prevented The Usos, Sikoa and Zayn from appearing in The Bloodline's segment on this week's "WWE Raw" where Roman Reigns made an appearance to hype up his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. WWE's European tour will culminate with a show in Geneva Wednesday night.

The Usos will defend their titles against Butch & Ridge Holland of Brawling Brutes this Saturday at Crown Jewel. According to oddsmakers, The Usos are favored to retain their titles and continue their historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.