The Story Behind Sgt Slaughter's Stolen Valor Controversy

Many wrestling fans likely remember Sgt. Slaughter as a prominent part of WWE television for several runs in the 1980s and 1990s. Slaughter is a former WWE Champion, and is often remembered for a period where he denounced the United States in character, becoming a sympathizer for Iraq during the Persian Gulf War. After eventually losing the championship to Hulk Hogan, Slaughter would disappear for a few years before returning as the WWE Commissioner during the Attitude Era, serving as a foil to the popular D-Generation X stable.

Slaughter, real name Robert Remus, was quite a well-known figure in popular culture throughout his pro wrestling career. Remus even had a G.I. Joe action figure based upon his Sgt. Slaughter character, helping expose his character to kids who weren't wrestling fans.

While it's understandable for the lines between character and reality to be blurred given the era of wrestling Remus came up in, there are a number of incidents of him claiming to reporters, supposedly out of character, that he actually served in the United States Marine Corps. While this doesn't pose an issue on its own, there is one reason why this has become something of a controversy over the years.