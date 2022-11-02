Colt Cabana Gives His Thoughts On Gabe Sapolsky

All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana recently provided his opinion on Ring of Honor co-founder and former booker Gabe Sapolsky, who returned to WWE in a backstage role in September. Cabana wrestled for ROH during Sapolsky's tenure as booker.

"He's one of my favorites," Cabana said on "Captain's Corner." "Gabe let us do whatever we wanted to do. It was very collaborative, and I thought Gabe was a great promoter and booker and was really helpful. We were all growing together. It was all like-minded people, kind of the same age at the same time, making things happen, so it was a special part of my career. I loved it so much."

Sapolsky got his first break in the pro wrestling industry when he began writing The ECW Action Wire newsletter in September 1993 for Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). Sapolsky got further involved with ECW after graduating from college and would wear many caps throughout his tenure with Paul Heyman's organization. After ECW folded in 2001, Sapolsky co-founded ROH in 2002 and went on to win the Wrestling Observer Newletter's Best Booker award every year from 2004-2007. During that period, ROH had talent such as CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and Nigel McGuinness regularly performing for them.

Sapolsky departed ROH in 2008 and launched Dragon Gate USA and co-founded EVOLVE. EVOLVE eventually struck up a working relationship with WWE, which opened doors for Sapolsky at the company.

