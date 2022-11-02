New Home Found For WWE Network In Africa

WWE has expanded its relationship with the South African satellite television service MultiChoice which will result in the WWE Network's programming being broadcast on Showmax, a streaming service that covers Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a press statement from WWE, the partnership will include all of the WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, and will also encompass WWE Network's library of original and archived programming for access in on-demand streaming.

Furthermore, MultiChoice's sports broadcasting subsidiary SuperSport has secured a multi-year extension that will further enable its broadcast of live weekly episodes of "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT," along with all of WWE's Premium Live Events. SuperSport recently launched a localized WWE content series called "JAMBO WWE" that features WWE programming and appearances from guest celebrities and wrestling luminaries from across Africa.

Showmax does not provide WWE programming in North Africa –- that territory is covered by MBC Group, which announced a new broadcast partnership with WWE earlier in the year that includes North Africa and the Middle East.

The Hollywood Reporter observed that the new MultiChoice deal mirrors WWE's regional deals with MBC Group, as well as deals made with Peacock and NBCUniversal in the U.S., with Foxtel Binge for Australia, with Disney+ Hotstar for Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Showmax Pro is the market leader and a perfect home for WWE content," said Matt Drew, WWE senior vice president, international. "By delivering our premium live events including WrestleMania, we believe this partnership will expand our audience and deliver even more to WWE fans throughout the region."