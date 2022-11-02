Former ROH Champ Teases Match Against Chris Jericho For AEW Dynamite

One former ROH World Champion has teased being the next challenger for current titleholder Chris Jericho. Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature an ROH World Championship match, but Jericho's opponent is a mystery. Fans have been speculating on who Jericho's opponent will be and one name has popped up quite often. That name is Davey Richards, who had a 321-day reign with the championship. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Richards discussed the possibility of challenging Jericho on AEW TV.

"I'm just taken aback by it," Richards said. "This sounds like such an arrogant move, and I hope people know me enough by now to know that I'm not an arrogant person, but if it's anyone but me, I feel like people are gonna be disappointed. I'm so blessed, there's been such a, not upheaval, not uproar either, but there's been such a vocalization like, 'This should be Davey.'" Richards is blown away by the amount of fans rallying for him to go one-on-one with "The Ocho" for a world championship in 2022.

"Man, wow, for people that still wanna see me do that, that's so cool, man," Richards said. That's motivation." Richards currently performs under the MLW banner. He is also set to be featured on the NWA Hard Times 3 card on November 12. He'll be putting the MLW National Openweight Championship on the line against Colby Corino.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.