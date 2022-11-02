Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance

Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.

Zayn is often asked about his old theme song, "Worlds Apart," a fan favorite tune that saw him become "NXT" Champion in 2014 and ultimately carried over to his main roster run. During an interview with Metro, however, Zayn said the theme song simply doesn't suit him anymore.

"Honestly, I wanted to change that song for a while," Zayn said. "I thought I had it for too long — two years too long, maybe three years too long! [laughs]. Once I became a bad guy I felt it should have switched right away. [Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon] had a bit of a different mindset about it, which I see his point. It reached a point where it didn't match the character anymore. Especially when I was doing the conspiracy stuff."

Zayn also admitted that he's not in love with his current music, either, and has a few ideas about what he'd prefer if and when he returns to being a hero to the audience.

"I'd be partial something that can engage the audience, that has that kind of football stadium thing that everyone can get involved in," he said. "Something I can really dance to or commit to with my entrance. I think that's an important quality too. My big problem with Worlds Apart was it actually very hard to dance to. It was hard to really, really sink my teeth into. I need something I can dance to, that's very important."