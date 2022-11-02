Tony Khan And Mike Tyson Hype His Impending Fifth AEW Appearance

This Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage: will emanate from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, and boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson will be a special guest commentator. AEW has issued a press release to hype up yet another appearance from boxing legend Mike Tyson, complete with AEW CEO Tony Khan heaping praise on Tyson and sharing his excitement about the pro boxing Hall of Famer's fifth AEW appearance.

"We love having Mike Tyson on our shows and now fans will get a chance to see a different side of Mike in AEW as he steps into our commentary booth for the first time alongside the incredible team of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone," Khan said. "I'm excited for everyone in Atlantic City, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike has in store for us. AEW is firing on all cylinders right now and adding Iron Mike to the mix elevates everyone's game even further."

Tyson also chimed in on the press release, urging fans to tune in for the unpredictability factor.

"It's always good to return to Atlantic City," Tyson said. "I grew up as a wrestling fan so to be a special guest commentator for AEW this Friday is an honor. You never know what to expect when I'm a special guest so tune in."

Tyson had 13 professional boxing matches in Atlantic City, four of which were world title fights. His last boxing match in Atlantic City took place in late 1990.