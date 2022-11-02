Mick Foley Is Critical Of Vince McMahon's Decision To Interview Grieving Widow

Former WCW World Tag Team Champion and high-flying innovator Brian Pillman passed away at the age of 35 on October 5, 1997 — with the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing occurring within the past month. The following night on the October 6 episode of "WWE Raw," Pillman's widow and Brian Pillman Jr.'s mother, Melanie Pillman, was interviewed by Vince McMahon and revealed that he had died due to a heart issue.

Questions from the former WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board included asking how she wanted Brian to be remembered, her advice to athletes who used painkillers to help with injuries, and how she would support her children moving forward. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed his thoughts on WWE's decision to interview Melanie a day after Brian passed away and discussed if he felt weird about it happening as a member of the WWE roster at the time.

"I did, yeah, I did," Foley said while on "Foley is Pod." "I think it was done with good intentions. I just don't think any grieving widow should be interviewed for anything and I know all the time, you know, the news flocks around and tries to get words from someone who has lost somebody. But, I do believe that that person should be left alone to mourn in a way that doesn't involve doing an interview on live national television." Brian had a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode dedicated to him as part of season three, which described the tragic events of his life. Melanie, who herself appeared in that "Dark Side of the Ring" episode, passed away earlier this year at age 56.

