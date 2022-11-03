10 Triple H Matches That Made Him The WWE Legend He Is Today

When wrestling fans gather around the Internet forums and debate about the G.O.A.T.s — in polite and calm discourse, of course — many names are cited as the potential best ever. Performers such as "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are the usual suspects in these conversations, but not enough love is given to "The Game" himself, Triple H. Perhaps it's because he married the boss' daughter and people believe he used his political clout to get ahead in the business, but there's no disputing the Cerebral Assassin could go in the ring. He never sat on his laurels or dialed it in, as he shared the ring with countless legends and more than stood his ground.

However, there are a select number of bouts of his that can be deemed unforgettable and game-changing for The Game. In some instances, he came out on top when the bell rung, while other times resulted in him doing the job for his fellow workers and helping to elevate the storylines. What's clear from Triple H's matches throughout the decades is that he certainly understood what was best for business, even when it meant him taking the L. So let's grab the magical water bottle, do the famous entrance pose or a crotch chop or two, and revisit Triple H's greatest hits. It's time to play the game!