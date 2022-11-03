Ari Daivari Believes WWE Brand Had An AEW Vibe

AEW star Ari Daivari knows all too well about one WWE brand. Before making his way to AEW, Daivari performed under the WWE banner. He was mostly seen on "205 Live." During an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Daivari compared the vibe of "205 Live" to that of AEW behind the scenes.

"We were very proud of that show," Daivari said. "Even though it didn't get the love from the fans or even the office that it should've, that roster of guys, we got really tight. A lot of us are really close friends to this day. We just always busted our ass to make sure we had the best matches, and honestly, it's the vibe that I get a little bit from AEW. The tightness of the roster and how well we want to perform, because in AEW maybe a lot of people do look at us as, 'Oh, we're the second company.' In WWE in "205," at that point we were like the third or fourth brand. So, I love that our roster has this mentality, our roster at "205" has the mentality like, 'We'll f**king show you, we'll show you guys.'"

Daivari went on to say that during his time with WWE, he noticed that main roster talent on "Raw" and "SmackDown" often pulled off moves that had been seen prior on "205 Live." While Daivari feels the brand may not have received much recognition, he believes that some people within the company were definitely paying attention.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.