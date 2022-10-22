Backstage News On Ariya Daivari's AEW Deal

If you're an independent wrestler appearing on AEW programming, the hope is that you could earn the coveted "Is #AllElite" graphic. During this week's episode of "AEW Rampage," the bubbly Willow Nightingale finally received one after defeating Leila Grey, who stepped in when Penelope Ford was pulled from the match due to an undisclosed injury. But with the long-awaited signing of the fan-favorite finally confirmed, what does this mean for other talents like Ari Daivari that have supposedly received full-time deals without receiving the signature fanfare from Tony Khan?

Fightful recently asked that very question following Nightingale's signing on October 21, 2022. According to their report, "there are several talent on full-time deals that haven't received the All Elite graphic, which was seemingly customary." They also confirmed that Daivari is one of the people that still falls into that category.

The former "WWE 205 Live" competitor started appearing on AEW television on November 12, 2021, after receiving a tryout from WWE as a producer. He competed in a number of losing efforts on "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Dark" before defeating Caleb Konley and forming a stable with Slim J and former "NXT" standout Parker Boudreaux called The Trustbusters because his trust fund had kicked in and he could use his money to surround himself with whoever he wanted. The group has appeared semi-regularly on shows and has even added AEW original Sonny Kiss and "The Trust Butler" Jeeves Kay (aka Create-A-Pro graduate VSK) to the fold.

Previous reports also indicate that Daivari is also working backstage at AEW as a full-time producer, having had a hand in the Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunderstorm tag team match on the August 3 installment of "AEW Dynamite," among other matches.