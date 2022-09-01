Ariya Daivari Reportedly Helping AEW In Backstage Capacity

Ari Daivari is currently doing more than busting his trust in the ring.

According to Fightful Select, the former WWE Superstar is helping produce and agent matches for the All Elite Wrestling women's division. The report goes on to say that Daivari has been very helpful in the role. Daivari had recently been a producer in WWE on a trial basis, even producing for the company while making appearances on "AEW Dark" but was let go as a producer just a few months later. Despite appearing on "Dark" as far back as November of 2021, Daivari wasn't signed to an actual deal with AEW until this summer, when the former Ariya Daivari changed his name to "Ari" Daivari -a play on UFC/Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel- and began leading the Trustbusters faction.

First joined by independent legend Slim J, then shortly after by former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux, and more recently AEW original Sonny Kiss, after she viciously attacked Orange Cassidy on the August 12 edition of "AEW Rampage."

Daivari helping produce the women's division isn't the only backstage shakeup in the company, as AEW recently announced the promotions of Pat Buck, Tony Schiavone, Sonjay Dutt, and QT Marshall to help in the talent relations department, and help smooth out communication in the AEW locker room in general. Tony Khan recently held a pre-Dynamite meeting that not only addressed tensions in the locker room, but also made clear the duties that Buck and co. would be handling with their promotions.