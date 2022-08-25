Backstage Details On Pre-Dynamite AEW Talent Meeting

You may have heard by now that there was an AEW talent meeting prior to last night's "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings. And while details have been coming in regarding who spoke and was said during the meeting since it concluded, a new report provides some of the most in-depth info on what went down behind closed doors.

According to PWInsider, the meeting was bookended by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, with AEW VP Pat Buck, Senior Producer, Special Advisor & Talent Relations Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, AEW EVP's The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh also speaking. Khan began the meeting talking about the changes to AEW's talent relations and development department, as well as recent reports of WWE contacting AEW talent.

The report noted that Khan was very animated while discussing this, noting how WWE had dominated wrestling and AEW was now a viable alternative. Buck would talk about the need for AEW talent to respect coaches/producers, stating that the new structure would lead to them going to coaches more, as opposed to just approaching Khan, and how talents could pitch ideas going forward.