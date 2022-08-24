Backstage News On Plans For Mandatory AEW Talent Meeting

Fans may have noticed there's been a little bit of drama surrounding AEW recently, starting with MJF's wild Double or Nothing weekend in May, continuing with Jonathan Gresham's saga in July, and now crescendoing with reports of backstage issues involving CM Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page following the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite." If it seems like now would be a good time for AEW to get everyone together and work stuff out, it appears the promotion agrees.

According to Fightful Select, AEW will be holding a mandatory talent meeting at the tapings for "Dynamite" today in Cleveland, Ohio. They also noted that AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan would be present at the meeting. Sources noted to Fightful that certain topics are expected to be discussed at this meeting, such as the rumored unrest in the locker room, personal issues, backstage leaks, and contract inquiries from WWE, which were reported last week. Despite that, Fightful was clear to note that no details regarding the content of the meeting had been confirmed at this time.

Fightful also noted that while this was a mandatory talent meeting, several talents would not actually be at the meeting, due to not being brought in for tonight's "Dynamite" and "Rampage" taping. As reported earlier, AEW talents Angelico, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Peter Avalon are currently in Germany for the Gamescom trade fair, which is showcasing the upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever." As per usual, "AEW Dynamite" will air at 8 p.m. EST on TBS. The show will be headlined by AEW World Champion CM Punk taking on AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley in a match to crown the Undisputed AEW World Champion.