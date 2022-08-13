AEW Faction Apparently Adds New Member In Shocking Heel Turn On Rampage

On the 8/12 edition of "AEW Rampage," Orange Cassidy took on Ari Daivari in the main event. Daivari wasn't the only member of the TrustBusters in action on the show, as Parker Boudreaux took on Sonny Kiss. But although Boudreaux would go on to win his match against Kiss in under a minute, Cassidy was able to defeat Daivari in the main event. This wouldn't be the end of the TrustBusters' night however.

After Cassidy's victory over Daivari, Boudreaux would begin to attack the Best Friends. After laying out both Chuck Taylor and Trent, Boudreaux set his sights on Cassidy. However, Cassidy wouldn't have to fight the fresh big man alone, as Sonny Kiss ran down to the ring for Cassidy's aid. Or, so we thought.

After coming down to the ring, Kiss stood tall against her opponent earlier that night. This would be a trick, however, as Kiss would end up kicking Cassidy right between his legs, seemingly joining the TrustBusters in the process. This would cause Boudreaux to take control of the situation and finish the Freshly Squeezed individual off.

This wouldn't be the first time Kiss found herself in a teaming position though, as she and former AEW star Joey Janela previously teamed together. This wouldn't last long however, and Kiss soon found herself across the ring from Janela. But what's even more interesting is the fact that this was Kiss' first match in AEW that wasn't on "Dark" or "Dark: Elevation" in nearly two years. With her new found alliance with the TrustBusters, it's safe to assume we'll be seeing her more on TV going forward.