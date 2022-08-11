Parker Boudreaux To Make Rampage Debut Against Star Who Has Not Been On AEW TV In Years

As announced last night on "Dynamite", Kiss and Boudreaux will be opponents this Friday on "Rampage", squaring off in one-on-one action. The match was set up on this week's episode of "Dark" when Kiss and their teammates Zack Clayton and Xavier Walker were defeated by Boudreaux, Daivari and Slim J. Kiss notably didn't enter the ring during the match and was offered a spot in The Trustbusters after the match. The situation was left unresolved.

While Boudreaux appeared on "Dynamite" last night, this will be his first official match on one of AEW's two main TV shows. For Kiss, it's arguably an even bigger occasion, as it will be their first match on AEW TV since October 2020, nearly two years ago, when Kiss was defeated by Kenny Omega in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament. It's also Kiss' first match ever on "Rampage." The AEW star has been waiting a long time for this opportunity, and despite the long absence, has continued to receive support from fans, including some who started a petition to get Kiss back onto AEW TV.