At AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020, AEW star Sonny Kiss took on Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in a match many consider helped put Kiss on the map. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Sonny Kiss talked about the match and how nervous she was leading up to it.

“That whole week my palms were so sweaty,” Kiss said. “I was like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening.’ Cody actually came up and told me, literally the week before. Because at that point, I hadn’t had that many TV matches and stuff like that. So I was like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening. This is so cool.’ And then I went into the match thinking ‘okay, I’m just going to go into it and show people I can be just a wrestler.’ But I think Cody was just like ‘we’re going to do a showcase for you.’ And I was like ‘okay!'”

Prior to the match, Sonny Kiss came out to an extravagant entrance with help of the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders. Kiss revealed to Paquette that she choreographed the entrance herself, something she has done for other AEW stars since.

“I have a dance background obviously,” Kiss said. “I grew up in the cheerleading world and all that stuff. I choreographed the routine myself. I told the girls I wanted to show them what I had. And the girls were awesome.”

Sonny Kiss also talked about her gear for the match, designed by AEW seamstress Sandra Gray. She revealed the gear was inspired by a cartoon.

“It was inspired, it was done by Sandra Gray,” Kiss said. “It was a Sandra Gray original. Ms. Sandra is the best. It was inspired by the cartoon Totally Spies.”

Ultimately, despite her nerves, Sonny Kiss’ performance was strongly received by critics. She was ultimately really pleased with the reaction she and Cody got for the match.

“I was very, very pleased with the reviews and all that stuff,” Kiss said. “I was super, super nervous. But I definitely felt like I showed enough to the point that a lot of people know I’m here and this is my coming-out party. I was very pleased with the reviews and even just the viewership and all that stuff. And I was very happy about it and I was very happy for myself. I was like ‘good job Sonny.'”

