AEW’s Sonny Kiss has wrestled only a handful of matches for AEW during the second half of 2021. Behind the scenes, Kiss is finding other ways to contribute.

Kiss recently revealed a key role he played during an AEW pay-per-view. He says he helped put together the memorable entrance for the Lucha Bros. in their AEW Tag Team Championship steel cage match against the Young bucks at All Out.

“I was one of the dancers and I choreographed the routine,” Kiss told The Shining Wizards podcast. “That was me. That was me behind that mask and all that stuff.

“And so, I asked Cody [Rhodes] that same night, ‘Should I be doing this?'” Kiss continued. “‘Like, is this ok? Does this make me look bad?’ And he was like, ‘No! Not at all!'”

Sonny Kiss said he started seeking out advice from Rhodes while he was feeling uncertain about his role in AEW. Kiss said Rhodes reassured him and encouraged him to find other ways to stand out.

“Should I be doing more or something?” Kiss recalled asking Rhodes. “Is there something that is not clicking? How much more should I [do] to try to prove myself?’ And he’s just like, ‘Yeah. Always do as much as you can to just keep yourself seen and keep yourself known.'”

Sonny Kiss was one of the earliest signings for AEW but he admits he wasn’t sure what to expect when he was first contacted by the company.

“I thought it was just gonna be All In,” Kiss explained. “I didn’t think AEW was a thing and when they announced that in January, I was like, ‘Oh! Wait a minute! Is that…what this is?’ And then Double Or Nothing turned into Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen and all that stuff, and then I eventually got my contract later that year. It was super, super crazy.”

Sonny Kiss was introduced to AEW fans during a Double Or Nothing ticket announcement party outside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Resort in February 2019. Kiss said his appearance didn’t go exactly as planned.

“I was so nervous, I threw a shirt in the pool!” Kiss laughed. “I was throwing shirts to the fans and I was not thinking clearly at all. So, I threw that shirt right in the water, and it’s so funny because I had one job. Cody [Rhodes] said, ‘Don’t throw the shirt in the water.’ Guess what? I threw the shirt in the water!”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Shining Wizards with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.