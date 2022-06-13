Despite multiple “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation” matches, Sonny Kiss has not wrestled on any AEW TV show since October of 2020.

Kiss is a wrestler for All Elite Wrestling and has been with the company since its inception, competing in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing, in 2019. While on FaceTurn, Kiss spoke about her absence from TV during her time with the young promotion.

“I think there was honestly like, essentially like a petition kind of going on,” Kiss stated. “I would love to be used more in general. I feel like eventually, it’ll happen. I have been trying my best to be patient, wait my turn.”

Kiss, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, is gender fluid, and there are not many wrestlers like that on national TV. Kiss goes by the pronouns “she/her/he/they” as stated in her Instagram bio. Despite not wrestling on TV in a long time, Kiss still has impacted many people who may not feel like they have always seen themselves represented on TV. Kiss discussed people’s reactions to her being on the roster and what that means.

“People come up to me and they cry and they tell you like, how much you mean to them, I will never get used to that,” Kiss said. “I can’t express in words how thankful I am to have the position I have despite the lack of representation.”

As noted, Kiss last wrestled on “AEW: Dynamite” on October 21, 2020, where she lost in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to Kenny Omega in under 30 seconds. Kiss has never picked up a pinfall victory on “Dynamite” or “Rampage,” only picking up wins on “AEW: Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

The ‘Concrete Rose’ has most notably teamed and then subsequently feuded with Joey Janela, who is no longer with the company. Kiss most recently wrestled for AEW during their “AEW: Dark” tapings in Orlando, Florida where she went against Lamar Diggs.

