Late Tuesday afternoon, Twitter user Kenny Olivier (whose name is taken from a nickname mockingly given to AEW star Kenny Omega by controversial wrestling personality Jim Cornette) posted a video of AEW star Sonny Kiss’ introduction to the promotion three years ago. The user also pointed out that it had been 580 days since Kiss appeared on national television and mocked the phrase “AEW is for everyone,” which has been part of the company’s branding for years.

The tweet got back to Kiss, who would respond only a couple of hours later.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say this reminder made me shed some tears, but I’m trusting the process,” Kiss tweeted. “I still believe AEW IS for everyone! One day my time will come again, but right now, I’m just trying to do my best and enjoy the ride.”

Kiss’ last match on “AEW Dynamite” was in October of 2020, when she was defeated by Omega in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament, while her best-known appearance on AEW TV was on July 15, when she unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. She initially burst onto the televised wrestling scene in 2018, becoming a fan favorite as XO Lishus on “Lucha Underground,” but since signing with AEW in 2019, Kiss has only wrestled eight total matches on “Dynamite.” She has yet to wrestle on “AEW Rampage.”

Despite not wrestling on TV for more than a year and a half, Kiss has remained active on AEW’s YouTube programs, notably feuding with former tag team partner Joey Janela in late 2021. Kiss was seen most recently defeating Carlie Bravo on this week’s episode of “AEW Dark”, giving her two consecutive victories after defeating Peter Avalon on “AEW Dark: Elevation” two weeks ago. If this momentum were to turn into a sustained push, it could help AEW answer the charges of critics who say the promotion isn’t as committed to diversity and representation as it claims to be.

