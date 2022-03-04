AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Thursday for a special AEW Dark taping.
The taping featured the AEW debut of NJPW Strong and GCW wrestler Blake Christian.
Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers:
* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler defeated Evil Uno, Alan Angels, & Colt Cabana of the Dark Order
* Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise
* Josh Woods defeated AC Adams. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone where Tony mentioned that Josh is the current Ring Of Honor Pure Champion, the crowd chanted for “ROH.”
* Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/-1) of the Dark Order defeated Luther & Serpentico
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker
* Top Flight defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash. In a post-match interview, Tony Schiavone congratulated Darius Martin on his return from injury and their great showing in the battle royale this past week on Dynamite.
* Preston Vance (w/-1) of the Dark Order defeated Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)
* Emi Sakura defeated Shallonce Royal
* Daniel Garcia & 2pointO defeated Shane Stetson, Mike Reed, & Luke Samson
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl
* Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina
* Lance Archer defeated two enhancement talents
* Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake (w/Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi of the Wingmen)
* The Butcher & The Blade defeated Captain Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Kris Statlander (w/Trent Beretta) defeated Sahara Se7en
* Anthony Ogogo defeated Ray Jaz
* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kacy Lennox
* Blake Christian defeated Rohit Raju
* The Acclaimed defeated Liam Grey & Adrian Alanis
* AQA defeated Valentina Rossi
* Tony Nese defeated Karam
* Abadon defeated Angelica Risk
* The Gunn Club defeated The Brick City Boys
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Jemma Jewel
* The Varsity Blondes (w/Julia Hart) defeated Vincita and Chun
* Marina Shafir defeated Layla Grey
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Fuego del Sol
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta (w/Trent Beretta & Kris Statlander) defeated Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, & Peter Avalon (w/JD Drake)
The AEW debut of @_BlakeChristian! #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/I0S9xk6aQl
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 4, 2022
The Best Friends Elite Universe. @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @orangecassidy @trentylocks #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/dXU4B9vOSX
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 4, 2022
It’s the @youngbucks universe. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/AfSviGaGn6
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 4, 2022
The ROH Pure Wrestling Champion @WoodsIsTheGoods #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/uWmru9J5uZ
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 4, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]