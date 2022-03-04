AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Thursday for a special AEW Dark taping.

The taping featured the AEW debut of NJPW Strong and GCW wrestler Blake Christian.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers:

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler defeated Evil Uno, Alan Angels, & Colt Cabana of the Dark Order

* Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Josh Woods defeated AC Adams. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone where Tony mentioned that Josh is the current Ring Of Honor Pure Champion, the crowd chanted for “ROH.”

* Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/-1) of the Dark Order defeated Luther & Serpentico

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker

* Top Flight defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash. In a post-match interview, Tony Schiavone congratulated Darius Martin on his return from injury and their great showing in the battle royale this past week on Dynamite.

* Preston Vance (w/-1) of the Dark Order defeated Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)

* Emi Sakura defeated Shallonce Royal

* Daniel Garcia & 2pointO defeated Shane Stetson, Mike Reed, & Luke Samson

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl

* Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina

* Lance Archer defeated two enhancement talents

* Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake (w/Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi of the Wingmen)

* The Butcher & The Blade defeated Captain Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Kris Statlander (w/Trent Beretta) defeated Sahara Se7en

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Ray Jaz

* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kacy Lennox

* Blake Christian defeated Rohit Raju

* The Acclaimed defeated Liam Grey & Adrian Alanis

* AQA defeated Valentina Rossi

* Tony Nese defeated Karam

* Abadon defeated Angelica Risk

* The Gunn Club defeated The Brick City Boys

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Jemma Jewel

* The Varsity Blondes (w/Julia Hart) defeated Vincita and Chun

* Marina Shafir defeated Layla Grey

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Fuego del Sol

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta (w/Trent Beretta & Kris Statlander) defeated Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, & Peter Avalon (w/JD Drake)

