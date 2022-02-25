A bonus live event has been announced for AEW Revolution Weekend in Orlando, Florida.

It was announced today that a special AEW Dark taping will be held on Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando on Thursday, March 3. Limited seating has been released, and tickets are available now at this link.

As seen in the tweet below, wrestlers featured in promotional material for the taping are Powerhouse Hobbs, The Young Bucks, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, and Orange Cassidy.

The Young Bucks re-tweeted the AEW announcement and referenced their Impact Wrestling days as Generation Me.

“It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve wrestled on that soundstage. See you there! #GenMe,” they wrote in the tweet seen below.

Below is the updated schedule for AEW Revolution Weekend:

* Wednesday, March 2: AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville

* Thursday, March 3: AEW Dark taping from Universal Studios in Orlando

* Friday, March 4: AEW Rampage from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando

* Saturday, March 5: AEW Fanfest from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando

* Saturday March 5: AEW Music Live Show from The Venue at UCF in Orlando

* Sunday, March 6: AEW Revolution from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando

