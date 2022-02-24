The news regarding AEW Revolution is abundant during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. This includes the news that TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title and 28-0 undefeated streak against Tay Conti at the pay-per-view.

Tonight’s episode saw Cargill successfully defend her title against The Bunny, and when the bout was finished, she grabbed the mic from Tony and asked who is next after her 28 victories. Tay Conti’s music hit and she said she’s not only next, she is the one that’s gonna beat her.

Tay Conti then ran to the ring and got right up in Jade’s face. Jade kissed her on the forehead, distracting her so The Bunny, and arch-rival of Tay’s, could attack her from behind.

You can see the full updated card below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Trios Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

