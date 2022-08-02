Parker Boudreaux was the hottest thing in pro wrestling in early 2021 when images of the young athlete began to circulate online. Many saw comparisons to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman took that buzz to another level when he tweeted a “spoiler” about how successful Boudreaux would be. A month after Heyman’s tweet, Boudreaux signed with WWE and would go on to portray Joe Gacy’s protege, Harland, in “WWE NXT.” Unfortunately for Boudreaux, he was released earlier this year and has been a free agent since. However, it looks like the star appears to be trying out a new home in AEW.

Tonight on “AEW Dark,” Boudreaux will make his in-ring debut with the promotion as he’s set to take on Serpentico in singles action. It should be noted that the match was taped back on July 17, 2021, and his presentation has been well-received by AEW CEO Tony Khan. Boudreaux’s new presentation sees Ari Daivari and Slim J by his side as part of Daivari’s new trio, The Trust Busters. The announcement was made by AEW on social media but Boudreaux hyped his in-ring debut as well tweeting, “Official AEW Debut tonight…you don’t want to miss this one. Trust me.”

Official @AEW Debut tonight … You don’t want to miss this one.. Trust me😈 pic.twitter.com/z1dRupv4nr — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) August 2, 2022

As noted, Boudreaux shares a strong resemblance to a young Brock Lesnar, but that’s not all he has in common with the “Beast Incarnate.” Both are collegiate athletes, Lesnar’s specialty was in amateur wrestling at the University of Minnesota while Boudreaux was a lineman for the University of Central Florida.

Boudreaux ended up being one of the several cuts WWE made in April of this year and his release was reportedly due to a lack of development in the ring. Following his WWE departure, Boudreaux grew his hair back out following the bald look he sported as Harland.

