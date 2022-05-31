It’s a good day to be a fan of Parker Boudreaux, fka WWE NXT 2.0 star Harland. Why? Because his WWE 3o day non-compete following his release is up, making the once highly touted prospect a free agent.

“30 days are up,” Boudreaux tweeted, including an eye emoji at the end.

30 days are up 👁 — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 31, 2022

It remains a bit of a shock that The Artist Formerly Known as Harland even wound up in a position to become a free agent. The former college football player was highly touted after he signed with WWE a year ago, with some fans comparing him to Brock Lesnar due to their similar looks. The comparisons grew after Lesnar’s longtime advocate Paul Heyman predicted Boudreaux would go on to become a star in WWE.

Instead, Boudreaux only lasted a few months after he began appearing on NXT 2.0 as Harland, an associate of Joe Gacy. The partnership lasted for months before Boudreaux disappeared from TV earlier this year; he would not return before WWE released him, along with several others, at the end of April. Days later, a report came out that Boudreaux’s Harland character had been pitched for Edge’s Judgement Day stable before his release.

At the time of his release, WWE sources indicated Boudreaux was let go because the company felt he was not progressing enough in-ring as they would’ve liked. It remains unknown what Boudreaux’s post-WWE plans are, though he has indicated he will continue to wrestle.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts