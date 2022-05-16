WWE apparently had big plans for Harland before his release from the company weeks ago.

According to a new report from Ringside News, Harland was being earmarked to be the fourth member of Edge’s Judgment Day stable, alongside the Rated R Superstar, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Sources told Ringside News that Edge himself had pitched Harland being the fourth member of the group and that the idea was being pushed through before the 24-year-old’s release. There is no word at this time if another wrestler will replace Harland in the stable.

Gaining recognition due to his similar appearance to Brock Lesnar and an endorsement from Paul Heyman after he signed in 2021, Harland debuted in NXT 2.0 in late 2021 as an ally to Joe Gacy. After being associated with Gacy for months, Harland was taken off the TV in early 2022 and never appeared again before he was released alongside Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, and several others on April 30. His release reportedly stemmed from NXT coaches believing he hadn’t progressed enough.

This is not the first time reports have emerged suggesting wrestlers were planned to be part of a stable before WWE released them. Back in June of 2021, it was reported that Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas were slated to be part of the Diamond Mine stable alongside Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Bivens, and Hideki Suzuki; they were instead released that same month.

