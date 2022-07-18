UFC’s Ari Emanuel has received numerous homages over the years, from Stevie Grant on “The Larry Sanders Show” to Ari Gold on “Entourage,” and now one more WarnerMedia property is parodying the famous agent and current Endeavor CEO: All Elite Wrestling

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Emanuel’s likeness was the basis for Ariya Daivari’s transformation into “Ari” Daivari, “and the idea is that on July the 4th his trust came in and now he is rich.” The newly-minted benefactor has formed a group called “The Trust Busters” with former WWE superstar Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland), as well as longtime independent veteran Slim J.

“He’s been around for a long, long time, never got a shot anywhere,” Meltzer said of J, before noting that the recently released Boudreaux debuted on the latest set of “AEW Dark” tapings. Boudreaux was released from WWE in April after signing with the company in February 2021. Known as “Harland” on “WWE NXT,” he was the silent muscle for NXT star Joe Gacy, but disappeared from WWE television as Gacy’s feud with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker was heating up.

Meltzer noted that Tony Khan was “very excited about it,” but that the group’s place in the company is uncertain.

“No decision has been made whether it’s for Ring of Honor or AEW,” Meltzer said, adding that AEW has a lot of acts at the moment. “Ring of Honor? Not as many acts.”

As Meltzer mentioned, the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV only has five matches at the moment, but with a planned run time of three hours for the main card, as well as an hour long pre-show, “they’ll need to add several more matches, and several more people.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Wrestling Observer Radio” and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

