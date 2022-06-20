It is common practice for WWE to bring potential producers on in a trial capacity, but what does that mean for their abilities to work elsewhere? A new update from Fightful Select shines a little light on what happens when a producer works for a rival promotion during their trial period. The answer: apparently nothing.

WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Ariya Daivari wrestled at a recent taping of “AEW Dark,” where he defeated IMPACT Wrestling’s Caleb Konley. Daivari reportedly began his trial period as a possible WWE producer in April and has been brought back repeatedly despite the fact that the Persian wrestler has not hung up his boots.

According to a report from Fightful, the AEW appearance has not harmed Daivari’s prospects, as he is still listed as a producer on a trial basis.

Not only has he wrestled for AEW since beginning his trial run but he also wrestled for “NJPW Strong” in May, where he was victorious over Delirious. Daivari wrestled for the NWA around the time and also signed on to do producing work. Daivari has been getting some solo work during his trial run, even producing a “WWE Main Event” match between Apollo Crews & Akira Tozawa.

Daivari was released in 2021 as a part of WWE’s numerous budget cuts over the course of the pandemic. Originally a pillar of the WWE 205 Live brand, having notable feuds with Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and others on the former cruiserweight-centric brand. While never a champion in WWE, Daivari was a constant presence on WWE programming. Since his release, he has worked for NJPW, AEW, and numerous independent promotions.

